USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations

SASEBO, Japan (Sept. 13, 2022) Electrician’s Mate Fireman Grandon Johnson, right, from New Orleans, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), helps Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Brian Cole, from Macon, Georgia, also assigned to America, don a self-contained breathing apparatus prior to a drill in the ship’s hangar bay in Sasebo, Japan, Sept. 13, 2022. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amy Mullins)

