    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations [Image 1 of 3]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amy Bise 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (Sept. 13, 2022) Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Brian Cole, from Macon, Georgia, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), dons damage control gear prior to a drill in the ship’s hangar bay in Sasebo, Japan, Sept. 13, 2022. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amy Mullins)

    SCBA
    hangar bay
    firefighting
    damage control drill
    training
    USS America (LHA 6)

