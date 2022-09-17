Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Country Current closes tour in Hiawassee, Ga. [Image 2 of 8]

    Country Current closes tour in Hiawassee, Ga.

    HIAWASSEE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    U.S. Navy Band Country Current closes their 2022 national tour with a performance at the Dailey and Vincent American Made Music Festival in Hiawassee, Ga.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.17.2022 19:30
    Photo ID: 7422361
    VIRIN: 220917-N-OA196-1052
    Resolution: 5274x3509
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: HIAWASSEE, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Country Current closes tour in Hiawassee, Ga. [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy Band
    Country Current
    Navy Music
    U.S. Navy Music

