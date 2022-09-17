Chief Musician Tina Catalanotto, from Slidell, La., waves to the crowd during U.S. Navy Band Country Current's final performance on their 2022 national tour at the Dailey and Vincent American Made Music Festival in Hiawassee, Ga.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2022 19:30
|Photo ID:
|7422364
|VIRIN:
|220917-N-OA196-1080
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|HIAWASSEE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Country Current closes tour in Hiawassee, Ga. [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
