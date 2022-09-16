Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UNITAS LXIII: USS Mesa Verde landing craft utility amphibious operations [Image 4 of 5]

    UNITAS LXIII: USS Mesa Verde landing craft utility amphibious operations

    BRAZIL

    09.16.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 16, 2022) -- U.S. Marines disembark a landing craft, utility (LCU) in the well deck of the amphibious landing dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) after returning from a multi-national amphibious assault with Brazilian and Uruguayan marines, Sept. 16, 2022. Mesa Verde is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean in support of exercise UNITAS LXIII. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Brazil, it brings together multinational forces from Belize, Brazil, Cameroon, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Guyana, Jamaica, Mexico, Namibia, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, South Korea, Spain, United Kingdom, Uruguay, and the United States conducting operations in and off the coast of Rio de Janeiro. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations through the execution of anti-surface, anti-submarine, anti-air, amphibious and electronic warfare operations that enhance warfighting proficiency and increase interoperability among participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sydney Milligan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.17.2022 19:08
    Photo ID: 7422358
    VIRIN: 220916-N-XO158-1059
    Resolution: 2859x3840
    Size: 10 MB
    Location: BR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNITAS LXIII: USS Mesa Verde landing craft utility amphibious operations [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    UNITAS LXIII: USS Mesa Verde landing craft utility amphibious operations
    UNITAS LXIII: USS Mesa Verde landing craft utility amphibious operations
    UNITAS LXIII: USS Mesa Verde landing craft utility amphibious operations
    UNITAS LXIII: USS Mesa Verde landing craft utility amphibious operations
    UNITAS LXIII: USS Mesa Verde landing craft utility amphibious operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    USS MESA VERDE
    USNAVSO
    ENDURING PROMISE
    PROMESSA DURADOURA
    UNITAS63
    UNITASLXIII

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT