UNITAS LXIII: USS Mesa Verde landing craft utility amphibious operations

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 16, 2022) – Uruguayan marines pose for a photo prior to disembarking a landing craft, utility (LCU) in the well deck of the amphibious landing dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) after returning from a multi-national amphibious assault with Brazilian and U.S. Marines, Sept. 16, 2022. Mesa Verde is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean in support of exercise UNITAS LXIII. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Brazil, it brings together multinational forces from Belize, Brazil, Cameroon, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Guyana, Jamaica, Mexico, Namibia, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, South Korea, Spain, United Kingdom, Uruguay, and the United States conducting operations in and off the coast of Rio de Janeiro. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations through the execution of anti-surface, anti-submarine, anti-air, amphibious and electronic warfare operations that enhance warfighting proficiency and increase interoperability among participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sydney Milligan)

