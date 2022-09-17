Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    78th Commemoration of Operation Market Garden in Eerde [Image 11 of 12]

    78th Commemoration of Operation Market Garden in Eerde

    EERDE, NETHERLANDS

    09.17.2022

    Photo by Capt. Angelo Mejia 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Mr. Vince Speranza, a World War II veteran who served with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), and U.S. Army Col. James Sadler, U.S. Embassy in the Netherlands defense attache, salute as the national anthems are played during the official ceremony of the 78th year commemoration of Operation Market Garden at Eerde, Netherlands, Sept. 17, 2022. As the Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) commemorate Market Garden 78, the 101st will continue to remain committed to collective defense and cooperative security alongside European allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Angelo Mejia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.17.2022 18:59
    Photo ID: 7422354
    VIRIN: 220917-A-PD523-0047
    Resolution: 5223x3482
    Size: 14.22 MB
    Location: EERDE, NL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 78th Commemoration of Operation Market Garden in Eerde [Image 12 of 12], by CPT Angelo Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    101st
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    MarketGarden
    VictoryCorps

