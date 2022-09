78th Commemoration of Operation Market Garden in Eerde

Mr. Vince Speranza, a World War II veteran who served with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), and U.S. Army Col. James Sadler, U.S. Embassy in the Netherlands defense attache, salute as the national anthems are played during the official ceremony of the 78th year commemoration of Operation Market Garden at Eerde, Netherlands, Sept. 17, 2022. As the Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) commemorate Market Garden 78, the 101st will continue to remain committed to collective defense and cooperative security alongside European allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Angelo Mejia)

