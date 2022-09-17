78th Commemoration of Operation Market Garden in Eerde

U.S. Army Col. Ed Matthaidess III, commander of 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), and Command Sgt. Maj. Veronica Knapp, division command sergeant major of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), salutes a wreath to honor World War II veterans during the official ceremony of the 78th year commemoration of Operation Market Garden at Eerde, Netherlands, Sept. 17, 2022. As the Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) commemorate Market Garden 78, the 101st will continue to remain committed to collective defense and cooperative security alongside European allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Angelo Mejia)

