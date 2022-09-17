Maj. Lauren Schlichting, right wing pilot for the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, signs a shirt at the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo at JBA, Md., Sept. 17, 2022. Airshows provide an opportunity for people to see U.S. military air capabilities in action and meet the service members who fly and maintain the equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate)

