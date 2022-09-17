Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EC-130J Commando Solo Final Mission Flight [Image 3 of 5]

    EC-130J Commando Solo Final Mission Flight

    MIDDLETOWN, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Schwartz 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Pilots from the 193rd Special Operations Group fly an EC-130J Commando Solo aircraft during their final training flight in Middletown, Pennsylvania, Sept. 17, 2022. Airmen from the 193rd Special Operations Wing brought to a close a 54-year chapter in unit history as one of the three Commando Solo aircraft delivered its final broadcast during the Lancaster Community Days Air Show event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Schwartz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.17.2022 17:48
    Photo ID: 7422321
    VIRIN: 220917-Z-IM339-1129
    Resolution: 4115x2642
    Size: 4.92 MB
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, PA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

