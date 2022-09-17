Pilots from the 193rd Special Operations Group fly an EC-130J Commando Solo aircraft during their final training flight in Middletown, Pennsylvania, Sept. 17, 2022. Airmen from the 193rd Special Operations Wing brought to a close a 54-year chapter in unit history as one of the three Commando Solo aircraft delivered its final broadcast during the Lancaster Community Days Air Show event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Schwartz)

Date Taken: 09.17.2022
Photo ID: 7422321
Resolution: 4115x2642
Location: MIDDLETOWN, PA, US
EC-130J Commando Solo Final Mission Flight, by MSgt Matt Schwartz