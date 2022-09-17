EC-130J Commando Solo Final Mission Flight

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. William Edelstein, left, and Master Sgt. Aaron Harman, Electronic Communication Systems operators with the 193rd Special Operations Group, sign final flight certificates prior to the last EC-130J Commando Solo training flight in Middletown, Pennsylvania, Sept. 17, 2022. Airmen from the 193rd Special Operations Wing brought to a close a 54-year chapter in unit history as one of the three Commando Solo aircraft delivered its final broadcast during the Lancaster Community Days Air Show event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Schwartz)

Date Taken: 09.17.2022
Location: MIDDLETOWN, PA, US