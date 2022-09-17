Helicopter pad at FTIG dedicated to two fallen Pa. Guardsmen

A new helicopter training landing pad at Muir Army Airfield is dedicated to Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew Ruffner and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jarett Yoder during a ceremony in the Aviation Maintenance Instruction Building here.



The two pilots were killed April 9, 2013 when the AH-64 Apache helicopter they were flying crashed during a flight mission in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan. They were serving on a combat deployment with Bravo Company, 1-104th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 28th Combat Aviation Brigade during Operation Enduring Freedom.

