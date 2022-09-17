Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Helicopter pad at FTIG dedicated to two fallen Pa. Guardsmen [Image 1 of 7]

    Helicopter pad at FTIG dedicated to two fallen Pa. Guardsmen

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2022

    Photo by Capt. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    A new helicopter training landing pad at Muir Army Airfield is dedicated to Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew Ruffner and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jarett Yoder during a ceremony in the Aviation Maintenance Instruction Building here.

    The two pilots were killed April 9, 2013 when the AH-64 Apache helicopter they were flying crashed during a flight mission in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan. They were serving on a combat deployment with Bravo Company, 1-104th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 28th Combat Aviation Brigade during Operation Enduring Freedom.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.17.2022 15:01
    Photo ID: 7422178
    VIRIN: 220917-Z-IK914-461
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helicopter pad at FTIG dedicated to two fallen Pa. Guardsmen [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Helicopter pad at FTIG dedicated to two fallen Pa. Guardsmen
    Helicopter pad at FTIG dedicated to two fallen Pa. Guardsmen
    Helicopter pad at FTIG dedicated to two fallen Pa. Guardsmen
    Helicopter pad at FTIG dedicated to two fallen Pa. Guardsmen
    Helicopter pad at FTIG dedicated to two fallen Pa. Guardsmen
    Helicopter pad at FTIG dedicated to two fallen Pa. Guardsmen
    Helicopter pad at FTIG dedicated to two fallen Pa. Guardsmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Helicopter landing pad at Ft. Indiantown Gap dedicated to two fallen Pa. Guardsmen

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pennsylvania

    helicopters

    28th Infantry Division

    KIA

    28th CAB

    28th

    honor

    Pennsylvania National Guard

    28th Combat Aviation Brigade

    army aviation

    628th Aviation Support Battalion

    AH-64

    RIP

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    aviators

    helicopter

    Apache

    Army

    aviation

    National Guard

    Army National Guard

    aviator

    Gap

    PAARNG

    FTIG

    Keystone

    ARNG

    FIG

    28th ID

    628th ASB

    628

    Honor the Fallen

    104th Aviation Regiment

    PNG

    1-104th ARB

    2-104

    1-104th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion

    2-104th GSAB

    Honor them

    2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion

    28th ECAB

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    fly army

    Wings of Iron

    Roll on

    Indiantown Gap Military Reservation

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Aviation
    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT