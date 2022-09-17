A new helicopter training landing pad at Muir Army Airfield is dedicated to Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew Ruffner and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jarett Yoder during a ceremony in the Aviation Maintenance Instruction Building here.
The two pilots were killed April 9, 2013 when the AH-64 Apache helicopter they were flying crashed during a flight mission in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan. They were serving on a combat deployment with Bravo Company, 1-104th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 28th Combat Aviation Brigade during Operation Enduring Freedom.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2022 15:01
|Photo ID:
|7422178
|VIRIN:
|220917-Z-IK914-461
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Helicopter pad at FTIG dedicated to two fallen Pa. Guardsmen [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Helicopter landing pad at Ft. Indiantown Gap dedicated to two fallen Pa. Guardsmen
Pennsylvania
helicopters
28th Infantry Division
KIA
28th CAB
28th
honor
Pennsylvania National Guard
28th Combat Aviation Brigade
army aviation
628th Aviation Support Battalion
AH-64
RIP
Fort Indiantown Gap
aviators
helicopter
Apache
Army
aviation
National Guard
Army National Guard
aviator
Gap
PAARNG
FTIG
Keystone
ARNG
FIG
28th ID
628th ASB
628
Honor the Fallen
104th Aviation Regiment
PNG
1-104th ARB
2-104
1-104th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion
2-104th GSAB
Honor them
2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion
28th ECAB
28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade
fly army
Wings of Iron
Roll on
Indiantown Gap Military Reservation
LEAVE A COMMENT