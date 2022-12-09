220912-N-XB010-2007 SEA OF JAPAN (Sept. 12, 2022) – Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) participate in a live-fire shoot with M-4 rifles on the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans’ (LPD 18) flight deck in the Sea of Japan. New Orleans, part of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2022 Date Posted: 09.17.2022 11:22 Photo ID: 7422064 VIRIN: 220912-N-XB010-1008 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 886.16 KB Location: SEA OF JAPAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st MEU Live Fire Gun Shoot aboard USS New Orleans September 12, 2022 [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Desmond Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.