    31st MEU Live Fire Gun Shoot aboard USS New Orleans September 12, 2022 [Image 3 of 9]

    31st MEU Live Fire Gun Shoot aboard USS New Orleans September 12, 2022

    SEA OF JAPAN

    09.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Desmond Parks 

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    220912-N-XB010-2003 SEA OF JAPAN (Sept. 12, 2022) – Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) participate in a live-fire shoot with M-4 rifles on the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans’ (LPD 18) flight deck in the Sea of Japan. New Orleans, part of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.17.2022 11:22
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU Live Fire Gun Shoot aboard USS New Orleans September 12, 2022 [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Desmond Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    uss new orleans
    lpd 18
    tripoli
    NOL

