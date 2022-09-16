Col. David Key, commander of 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, tosses the coin to open the Liberty High School Military Appreciation Night. The event honors the connection between the 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart and the community that supports it. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2022 09:15
|Photo ID:
|7422030
|VIRIN:
|220916-A-BS718-529
|Resolution:
|2304x1536
|Size:
|275.08 KB
|Location:
|HINESVILLE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Liberty High School Military Appreciation [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Joel Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT