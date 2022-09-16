Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberty High School Military Appreciation [Image 2 of 4]

    Liberty High School Military Appreciation

    HINESVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Rocky, the 3rd Infantry Division mascot poses at the Liberty High School Military Appreciation Night. The event honors the connection between the 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart and the community that supports it. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs)

    TAGS

    football
    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    Liberty County
    community engagement

