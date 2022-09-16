Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The bloody reality of casualty care [Image 6 of 10]

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Tancer 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anteco McNary, a firefighter with the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, treats a bullet wound on a training casualty at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sept. 16, 2022. Moulage and scene acting are used in military training to better simulate the chaotic and potentially hostile real-life events medically trained Airmen may be dispatched. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.17.2022 09:08
    Photo ID: 7422019
    VIRIN: 220916-F-WH833-1089
    Resolution: 7237x5169
    Size: 35.84 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    This work, The bloody reality of casualty care [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Noah Tancer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron
    378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron

