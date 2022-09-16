The bloody reality of casualty care

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anteco McNary, a firefighter with the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, treats a bullet wound on a training casualty at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sept. 16, 2022. Moulage and scene acting are used in military training to better simulate the chaotic and potentially hostile real-life events medically trained Airmen may be dispatched. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)
