U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gabriel Martinez, a moulage specialist assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron, applies stab wound moulage to a training casualty at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sept. 16, 2022. Moulage and scene acting are used in military training to better simulate the chaotic and potentially hostile real-life events medically trained Airmen may be dispatched. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2022 Date Posted: 09.17.2022 09:08 Photo ID: 7422016 VIRIN: 220916-F-WH833-1035 Resolution: 8256x4644 Size: 45.68 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The bloody reality of casualty care [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Noah Tancer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.