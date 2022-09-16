Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUAB celebrates 75th Air Force Birthday with run [Image 4 of 4]

    AUAB celebrates 75th Air Force Birthday with run

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Kelly 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Members of Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar sprint through the start line of a morale run celebrating of the U.S. Air Force Birthday Sept. 17, 2022. The run commemorated the creation of the U.S. Air Force from the Army Air Corps 75 years ago. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael J. Kelly)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.17.2022
    Photo ID: 7422013
    VIRIN: 220917-Z-AL667-1039
    Resolution: 4586x3343
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AUAB celebrates 75th Air Force Birthday with run [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Michael Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Qatar
    10K
    birthday
    fun run
    air force marathon
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    5K
    running
    Al Udeid Air Base
    AF Birthday
    AUAB
    75th Birthday
    AF75

