Members of Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar sprint through the start line of a morale run celebrating of the U.S. Air Force Birthday Sept. 17, 2022. The run commemorated the creation of the U.S. Air Force from the Army Air Corps 75 years ago. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael J. Kelly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2022 Date Posted: 09.17.2022 08:56 Photo ID: 7422013 VIRIN: 220917-Z-AL667-1039 Resolution: 4586x3343 Size: 1.36 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AUAB celebrates 75th Air Force Birthday with run [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Michael Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.