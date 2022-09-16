AUAB celebrates 75th Air Force Birthday with run

Members of Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar sprint through the start line of a morale run celebrating of the U.S. Air Force Birthday Sept. 17, 2022. The run commemorated the creation of the U.S. Air Force from the Army Air Corps 75 years ago. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael J. Kelly)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2022 08:56
|Photo ID:
|7422013
|VIRIN:
|220917-Z-AL667-1039
|Resolution:
|4586x3343
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
