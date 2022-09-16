AUAB celebrates 75th Air Force Birthday with run

U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrew Monroe, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Executive Officer, takes part in a morale run Sept. 17, 2022 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The run commemorated the creation of the U.S. Air Force from the Army Air Corps 75 years ago. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael J. Kelly)

Date Taken: 09.16.2022
Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA