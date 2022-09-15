Mr. Mervyn Kersh, a British World War II veteran who served with the 17th Vehicle Company, Royal Army Ordnance Corps, talks to U.S. Army Spc. Kristen Murray, a Soldier assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), during a meet and greet with World War II veterans and Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Veghel, Netherlands, Sept. 15, 2022. The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) honors World War II veterans who demonstrated selfless service and sacrifice that characterizes the Greatest Generation in defense of global peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Angelo Mejia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.17.2022 07:29 Photo ID: 7421975 VIRIN: 220915-A-PD523-0081 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 14.08 MB Location: VEGHEL, NL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, World War II veterans share their stories during the 78th Anniversary of Market Garden [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Angelo Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.