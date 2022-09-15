Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    World War II veterans share their stories during the 78th Anniversary of Market Garden [Image 3 of 8]

    World War II veterans share their stories during the 78th Anniversary of Market Garden

    VEGHEL, NETHERLANDS

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Capt. Angelo Mejia 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Spc. Tom Darlington, a Soldier assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), talks to Mr. Frank Otto Riesinger, a U.S. Army World War II veteran who served with the U.S. Army Air Corps, during a meet and greet with World War II veterans and Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Veghel, Netherlands, Sept. 15, 2022. The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) honors World War II veterans who demonstrated selfless service and sacrifice that characterizes the Greatest Generation in defense of global peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Angelo Mejia)

    This work, World War II veterans share their stories during the 78th Anniversary of Market Garden [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Angelo Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    101st
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    MarketGarden
    VictoryCorps

