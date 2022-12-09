Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Dark Skies Preparation

220912-N-ML137-1014 KEKAHA, Hawai`i (Sept. 12, 2022) Stephen Rossiter, the field biology coordinator for Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, left, and Yeoman 1st Class Mark Hill, add visor shields to the lights lining the path of Waiokapua (commonly known as Major’s Bay) in preparation for the upcoming Dark Skies program. Dark Skies is an environmental program aimed at preventing the fallout of Newell shearwater, Hawaiian petrel, band-rumped petrel and wedge-tailed shearwater fledglings during their first flights to sea. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

