    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Dark Skies Preparation [Image 1 of 2]

    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Dark Skies Preparation

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    220912-N-ML137-1011 KEKAHA, Hawai`i (Sept. 12, 2022) Yeoman 1st Class Mark Hill adds visor shields to the lights lining the path of Waiokapua (commonly known as Major’s Bay) in preparation for the upcoming Dark Skies program. Dark Skies is an environmental program aimed at preventing the fallout of Newell shearwater, Hawaiian petrel, band-rumped petrel and wedge-tailed shearwater fledglings during their first flights to sea. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 22:15
    Photo ID: 7421839
    VIRIN: 220912-N-ML137-1011
    Location: KEKAHA, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Dark Skies Preparation [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNIC
    Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Hawaii
    U.S. Navy
    PMRF
    Dark Skies

