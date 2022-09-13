Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Bird Banding in Preparation for Dark Skies

220913-N-ML137-1052 KEKAHA, Hawai`i (Sept. 8, 2022) Daniela Casillas, an avian technician at Save Our Shearwaters (SOS), releases a banded wedge-tailed shearwater during a volunteer event at Waiokapua (commonly known as Major’s Bay) at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands. This event is a training opportunity for members from both PMRF’s and SOS’s environmental teams in preparation for the Dark Skies program. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

