Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Bird Banding in Preparation for Dark Skies

220913-N-ML137-1052 KEKAHA, Hawai`i (Sept. 8, 2022) Daniela Casillas, an avian technician at Save Our Shearwaters (SOS), releases a banded wedge-tailed shearwater during a volunteer event at Waiokapua (commonly known as Major’s Bay) at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands. This event is a training opportunity for members from both PMRF’s and SOS’s environmental teams in preparation for the Dark Skies program. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)
|09.13.2022
|09.16.2022 22:02
|7421820
|220913-N-ML137-1052
|3706x5568
|1.35 MB
|KEKAHA, HI, US
|0
|0
