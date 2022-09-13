Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Bird Banding in Preparation for Dark Skies [Image 5 of 7]

    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Bird Banding in Preparation for Dark Skies

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    220913-N-ML137-1034 KEKAHA, Hawai`i (Sept. 8, 2022) Carolyn Doyle, an avian technician at Save Our Shearwaters (SOS), practices banding techniques on a wedge-tailed shearwater carcass during a volunteer event at Waiokapua (commonly known as Major’s Bay) at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands. This event is a training opportunity for members from both PMRF’s and SOS’s environmental teams in preparation for the Dark Skies program. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 22:02
    Photo ID: 7421821
    VIRIN: 220913-N-ML137-1034
    Resolution: 4851x3229
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: KEKAHA, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Bird Banding in Preparation for Dark Skies [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Bird Banding in Preparation for Dark Skies
    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Bird Banding in Preparation for Dark Skies
    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Bird Banding in Preparation for Dark Skies
    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Bird Banding in Preparation for Dark Skies
    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Bird Banding in Preparation for Dark Skies
    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Bird Banding in Preparation for Dark Skies
    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Bird Banding in Preparation for Dark Skies

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNIC
    Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Hawaii
    U.S. Navy
    PMRF
    wedge-tailed shearwater banding

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT