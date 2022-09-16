Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony In Hawaii [Image 1 of 2]

    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony In Hawaii

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jessica Pielop 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    HONOLULU (Sept. 16. 2022) Rear Adm. Blake Converse, deputy commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, renders honors after laying a wreath in honor of the missing during the National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) hosts the event every year on the third Friday of September, honoring prisoners of war and missing-in-action service members. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jessica Pielop)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 18:49
    Photo ID: 7421685
    VIRIN: 220916-N-ZC358-1018
    Resolution: 4314x2876
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony In Hawaii [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Jessica Pielop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony In Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony In Hawaii

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    POW/MIA Day
    National Memorial
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific Band
    DPAA
    2022 National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony
    Cemetery of the Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT