HONOLULU (Sept. 16. 2022) Rear Adm. Blake Converse, deputy commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, renders honors during the National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) hosts the event every year on the third Friday of September, honoring prisoners of war and missing-in-action service members. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jessica Pielop)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 18:48
|Photo ID:
|7421686
|VIRIN:
|220916-N-ZC358-1027
|Resolution:
|4609x2964
|Size:
|988.5 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony In Hawaii [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Jessica Pielop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
