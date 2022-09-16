DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony In Hawaii

HONOLULU (Sept. 16. 2022) Rear Adm. Blake Converse, deputy commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, renders honors during the National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) hosts the event every year on the third Friday of September, honoring prisoners of war and missing-in-action service members. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jessica Pielop)

