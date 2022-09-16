Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberty County POW/MIA ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    Liberty County POW/MIA ceremony

    HINESVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Chaplain (Capt.) Bart Eskind, the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade chaplain, gives the invocation at the Liberty County Chapter POW/MIA ceremony in Hinesville, Georgia Sept. 16, 2022. The event is held every year to honor all POW/MIAs across the service branches. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    Veterans
    MIA/POW
    Liberty County

