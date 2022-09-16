Liberty County POW/MIA ceremony

Chaplain (Capt.) Bart Eskind, the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade chaplain, gives the invocation at the Liberty County Chapter POW/MIA ceremony in Hinesville, Georgia Sept. 16, 2022. The event is held every year to honor all POW/MIAs across the service branches. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs)

