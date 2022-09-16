Veterans salute the National Colors at the Liberty County Chapter POW/MIA ceremony in Hinesville, Georgia Sept. 16, 2022. The event is held every year to honor all POW/MIAs across the service branches. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 18:39
|Photo ID:
|7421654
|VIRIN:
|220916-A-BS718-639
|Resolution:
|2304x1536
|Size:
|656.12 KB
|Location:
|HINESVILLE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Liberty County POW/MIA ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Joel Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT