Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Liberty County POW/MIA ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    Liberty County POW/MIA ceremony

    HINESVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Veterans salute the National Colors at the Liberty County Chapter POW/MIA ceremony in Hinesville, Georgia Sept. 16, 2022. The event is held every year to honor all POW/MIAs across the service branches. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 18:39
    Photo ID: 7421654
    VIRIN: 220916-A-BS718-639
    Resolution: 2304x1536
    Size: 656.12 KB
    Location: HINESVILLE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberty County POW/MIA ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Joel Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Liberty County POW/MIA ceremony
    Liberty County POW/MIA ceremony
    Liberty County POW/MIA ceremony
    Liberty County POW/MIA ceremony
    Liberty County POW/MIA ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    Veterans
    MIA/POW
    Liberty County

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT