Coast Guard holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new Vallejo search and rescue facility 

Coast Guard Station Vallejo held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new search and rescue facility in Vallejo Municipal Marina, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The unit consists of 27 personnel and three 29-foot Response Boat-Smalls and is responsible for search and rescue and law enforcement missions. The unit's area of responsibility extends from San Pablo Bay to Suisun Bay and as far east as Simmons Point. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon)

