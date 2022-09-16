Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new Vallejo search and rescue facility  [Image 1 of 5]

    Coast Guard holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new Vallejo search and rescue facility 

    VALLEJO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Coast Guard Station Vallejo held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new search and rescue facility in Vallejo Municipal Marina, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The unit consists of 27 personnel and three 29-foot Response Boat-Smalls and is responsible for search and rescue and law enforcement missions. The unit's area of responsibility extends from San Pablo Bay to Suisun Bay and as far east as Simmons Point. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 18:46
    Photo ID: 7421649
    VIRIN: 220916-G-LB555-1003
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 4.77 MB
    Location: VALLEJO, CA, US 
    SAR
    USCG
    San Francisco
    Coast Guard
    Vallejo

