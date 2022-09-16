Retired Lt. Col. Bruce Sooy, U.S. Army Air Corps and Air Force veteran, greets guest during the 2022 Prisoners of War and Missing in Action closing ceremony at Vacaville, California, Sept. 16, 2022. Sooy is a former POW and a B-24 pilot. He was honored during the closing ceremony along with former POW/MIA families, Gold Star families, Travis Air Force service members, U.S. Department of Affairs representatives, Solano County Veterans Service officers, Solano County Board of Supervisors and Vacaville City Council members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2022 Date Posted: 09.16.2022 17:29 Photo ID: 7421540 VIRIN: 220916-F-FM924-1175 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 2.92 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, POW/MIA Memorial Week at Travis AFB [Image 10 of 10], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.