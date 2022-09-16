Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POW/MIA Memorial Week at Travis AFB [Image 10 of 10]

    POW/MIA Memorial Week at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Retired Lt. Col. Bruce Sooy, U.S. Army Air Corps and Air Force veteran, greets guest during the 2022 Prisoners of War and Missing in Action closing ceremony at Vacaville, California, Sept. 16, 2022. Sooy is a former POW and a B-24 pilot. He was honored during the closing ceremony along with former POW/MIA families, Gold Star families, Travis Air Force service members, U.S. Department of Affairs representatives, Solano County Veterans Service officers, Solano County Board of Supervisors and Vacaville City Council members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 17:29
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, POW/MIA Memorial Week at Travis AFB [Image 10 of 10], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

