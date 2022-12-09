POW/MIA Memorial Week at Travis AFB

U.S. Air Force Col. Derek Salmi, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, delivers remarks during a Prisoners of War and Missing in Action Memorial Week ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 12, 2022. POW/MIA Remembrance Day is recognized on the 3rd Friday in September every year. Travis AFB dedicated a week to honor prisoners of war, service members still missing and to their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

