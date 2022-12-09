POW/MIA Memorial Week at Travis AFB

U.S. Air Force Col. Derek Salmi, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, delivers remarks during a Prisoners of War and Missing in Action Memorial Week ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 12, 2022. POW/MIA Remembrance Day is recognized on the 3rd Friday in September every year. Travis AFB dedicated a week to honor prisoners of war, service members still missing and to their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 17:29
|Photo ID:
|7421539
|VIRIN:
|220912-F-FM924-1014
|Resolution:
|3083x2055
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
