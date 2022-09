NORFOLK (Sept. 14, 2022) Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, Commander, Naval Information Forces enters the USS New Mexico (SSN 779) for a tour. The USS New Mexico (SSN 779) is a Virginia-class attack submarine which is also known as the VA-class or 774-class, is a class of nuclear-powered fast attack submarines. USS New Mexico is one of two SSNs participating in the Information Warfare (IW) Pilot program, which assigns IW officers and Sailors about the SSNs to pilot close integration and employment of IW on these platforms. (U.S. Navy Photo by Robert Fluegel / Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2022 Date Posted: 09.16.2022 14:28 Photo ID: 7421030 VIRIN: 220914-N-FB292-1006 Resolution: 1500x2100 Size: 800.32 KB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach tours USS New Mexico (SSN-779) [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Fluegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.