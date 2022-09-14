Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach tours USS New Mexico (SSN-779) [Image 3 of 5]

    Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach tours USS New Mexico (SSN-779)

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Robert Fluegel 

    Naval Information Forces

    NORFOLK (Sept. 14, 2022) Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, Commander, Naval Information Forces enters the USS New Mexico (SSN 779) for a tour. The USS New Mexico (SSN 779) is a Virginia-class attack submarine which is also known as the VA-class or 774-class, is a class of nuclear-powered fast attack submarines. USS New Mexico is one of two SSNs participating in the Information Warfare (IW) Pilot program, which assigns IW officers and Sailors about the SSNs to pilot close integration and employment of IW on these platforms. (U.S. Navy Photo by Robert Fluegel / Released)

    USS New Mexico (SSN-779)
    Naval Information Forces
    Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach

