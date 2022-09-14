Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach tours USS New Mexico (SSN-779)

NORFOLK (Sept. 14, 2022) LCDR Douglas K. McKenzie, executive officer, USS New Mexico (SSN-779) gives Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, Commander, Naval Information Forces a tour of the submarine. The USS New Mexico (SSN 779) is a Virginia-class attack submarine which is also known as the VA-class or 774-class, a class of nuclear-powered fast attack submarines. USS New Mexico is one of two SSNs participating in the Information Warfare (IW) Pilot program, which assigns IW officers and Sailors about the SSNs to pilot close integration and employment of IW on these platforms. (U.S. Navy Photo by Robert Fluegel / Released)

