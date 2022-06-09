Date Taken: 09.06.2022 Date Posted: 09.16.2022 13:18 Photo ID: 7420878 VIRIN: 220830-F-TX306-1086 Resolution: 6000x3376 Size: 10.66 MB Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 338th TRS seizes their window of opportunity [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.