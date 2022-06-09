U.S. Air Force Airman Francisco Rebolledo and Airman 1st Class James Miller, 338th Training Squadron Radio Frequency Transmission Systems students, practice building a Blue Sky antenna mast during class at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 6, 2022. The 338th TRS specializes in two pipeline courses, RF Transmissions Systems and Network Operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 13:18
|Photo ID:
|7420877
|VIRIN:
|220830-F-TX306-1127
|Resolution:
|6000x3376
|Size:
|4.59 MB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 338th TRS seizes their window of opportunity [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
