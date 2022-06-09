338th TRS seizes their window of opportunity

U.S. Air Force Airman Francisco Rebolledo and Airman 1st Class James Miller, 338th Training Squadron Radio Frequency Transmission Systems students, practice building a Blue Sky antenna mast during class at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 6, 2022. The 338th TRS specializes in two pipeline courses, RF Transmissions Systems and Network Operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

