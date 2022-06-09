Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    338th TRS seizes their window of opportunity [Image 3 of 4]

    338th TRS seizes their window of opportunity

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Francisco Rebolledo and Airman 1st Class James Miller, 338th Training Squadron Radio Frequency Transmission Systems students, practice building a Blue Sky antenna mast during class at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 6, 2022. The 338th TRS specializes in two pipeline courses, RF Transmissions Systems and Network Operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 13:18
    Photo ID: 7420877
    VIRIN: 220830-F-TX306-1127
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 4.59 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 338th TRS seizes their window of opportunity [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    338th TRS seizes their window of opportunity
    338th TRS seizes their window of opportunity
    338th TRS seizes their window of opportunity
    338th TRS seizes their window of opportunity

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT