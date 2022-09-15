Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Adm. Kitchener Visits Stockdale [Image 1 of 3]

    Vice Adm. Kitchener Visits Stockdale

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stevin Atkins 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SAN DIEGO (15 Sep 2022) - Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, tours the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106). During the tour, Kitchener evaluated Stockdale’s current state of readiness and met with Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stevin C. Atkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 11:32
    Photo ID: 7420646
    VIRIN: 220915-N-US228-1013
    Resolution: 5023x3349
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    USS Stockdale
    Ship Tour
    NBSD
    Vice Adm. Kitchener

