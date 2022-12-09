Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patriot Day September 11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    Patriot Day September 11 Remembrance Ceremony

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    09.12.2022

    Photo by Georgios Moumoulidis 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    In observance of Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony, soldiers, civilians and community leaders gathered at Katterbach Kaserne, Fire Department to honor the victims of Sept. 11, 2001. Ansbach, Gemany, Sept. 12, 2022. This year marks the 21th anniversary of 9/11. (U.S. Army photo by Georgios Moumoulidis)

