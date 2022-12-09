In observance of Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony, soldiers, civilians and community leaders gathered at Katterbach Kaserne, Fire Department to honor the victims of Sept. 11, 2001. Ansbach, Gemany, Sept. 12, 2022. This year marks the 21th anniversary of 9/11. (U.S. Army photo by Georgios Moumoulidis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2022 Date Posted: 09.16.2022 09:27 Photo ID: 7420366 VIRIN: 220912-A-WP262-0010 Resolution: 7190x4799 Size: 15.79 MB Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Patriot Day September 11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Georgios Moumoulidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.