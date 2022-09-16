173rd Soldier fires M249

A U.S. Soldier, assigned to the 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team-Airborne (173rd IBCT ABN), fires a M249 light machine gun during Exercise Saber Junction 22 at Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 16, 2022. Saber Junction 22 is a multinational rotational exercise designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment and to promote interoperability with more than 4,500 participants from the U.S. and Allied and partner nations at the U.S. Army’s Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels training areas. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. TaShanna Harris.)

