    Opposing Forces return fire

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Spc. TaShanna Harris 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    A U.S. Soldier, assigned to 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, returns fire during Exercise Saber Junction 22 at Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 16, 2022. Saber Junction 22 is a multinational rotational exercise designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment and to promote interoperability with more than 4,500 participants from the U.S. and Allied and partner nations at the U.S. Army’s Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels training areas. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. TaShanna Harris.)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 05:18
    Photo ID: 7420043
    VIRIN: 220916-A-BX513-1007
    Resolution: 5626x3751
    Size: 11.18 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Opposing Forces return fire [Image 3 of 3], by SPC TaShanna Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JMRC
    7ATC
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether

