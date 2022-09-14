EXERCISE FALCON LEAP

A Dutch Paratrooper packs away his French parachute after landing on the Drop Zone during Exrcise Falcon Leap onto Ginkelse Heide Drop Zone, Arnhem, Netherlands., Sep. 14, 2022. More than 1000 Paratroopers from all over the world, 13 different nationalities, multiple airdrops per day, and training with each other equipment for two weeks. this is NATO's largest technical airborne exercise (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)

