Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP [Image 40 of 42]

    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP

    ARNHEM, NETHERLANDS

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    A Dutch Paratrooper packs away his German T-10 parachute after landing on the Drop Zone during Exrcise Falcon Leap onto Ginkelse Heide Drop Zone, Arnhem, Netherlands., Sep. 14, 2022. More than 1000 Paratroopers from all over the world, 13 different nationalities, multiple airdrops per day, and training with each other equipment for two weeks. this is NATO's largest technical airborne exercise (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 03:21
    Photo ID: 7419929
    VIRIN: 220914-A-BZ540-0041
    Resolution: 6396x4105
    Size: 9.54 MB
    Location: ARNHEM, NL 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EXERCISE FALCON LEAP [Image 42 of 42], by SFC Austin Berner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP
    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP
    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP
    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP
    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP
    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP
    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP
    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP
    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP
    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP
    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP
    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP
    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP
    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP
    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP
    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP
    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP
    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP
    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP
    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP
    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP
    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP
    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP
    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP
    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP
    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP
    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP
    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP
    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP
    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP
    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP
    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP
    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP
    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP
    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP
    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP
    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP
    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP
    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP
    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP
    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP
    EXERCISE FALCON LEAP

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #airborne
    #Falconleap
    #FalconLeap2022
    #rodebaretten
    #luchtmobielebrigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT