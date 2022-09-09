SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 9, 2022) Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Chase Wissman, from Tampa, Florida, makes a routine report while standing watch in the sonar control room aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while conducting routine operations in the South China Sea, Sept. 9. Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2022 Date Posted: 09.16.2022 02:23 Photo ID: 7419815 VIRIN: 220909-N-HP061-0008 Resolution: 5799x3866 Size: 994.66 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Stand Watch In Sonar Control Room On Board USS Higgins [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Donavan K Patubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.