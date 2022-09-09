Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Stand Watch In Sonar Control Room On Board USS Higgins [Image 3 of 3]

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Donavan K Patubo 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 9, 2022) Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Chase Wissman, from Tampa, Florida, makes a routine report while standing watch in the sonar control room aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while conducting routine operations in the South China Sea, Sept. 9. Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

    This work, Sailors Stand Watch In Sonar Control Room On Board USS Higgins [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Donavan K Patubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sonar Control Room
    USS Higgins (DDG 76)
    DESRON 15
    Sonar Technician (Surface)
    CTF 71

