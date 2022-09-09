SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 9, 2022) Sailors analyze contacts on a passive display while standing watch in the sonar control room aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while conducting routine operations in the South China Sea, Sept. 9. Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 02:23
|Photo ID:
|7419813
|VIRIN:
|220909-N-HP061-0004
|Resolution:
|6002x4001
|Size:
|909.15 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Stand Watch In Sonar Control Room On Board USS Higgins [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Donavan K Patubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
