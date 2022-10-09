Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Harvest moon appears during role call [Image 5 of 5]

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    A full moon descends as Hawaii Air National Guard Airmen assemble during their drill weekend Sept. 10, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The full moon in September is traditionally called the harvest moon because it occurs close to the fall equinox. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Harvest moon appears during role call [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Harvest Moon
    full moon

