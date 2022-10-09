Harvest moon appears during role call

A full moon descends as Hawaii Air National Guard Airmen assemble during their drill weekend Sept. 10, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The full moon in September is traditionally called the harvest moon because it occurs close to the fall equinox. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

Date Taken: 09.10.2022
Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US