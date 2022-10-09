154th Force Support Squadron Airmen assemble for a uniform inspection as a full moon descends behind the formation Sept. 10, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The full moon in September is traditionally called the harvest moon because it occurs close to the fall equinox. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 22:56
|Photo ID:
|7419704
|VIRIN:
|220910-Z-GR156-0037
|Resolution:
|5184x3888
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Harvest moon appears during role call [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT